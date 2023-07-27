 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Trial Royale: The Best Batman Ever, Round One—20th Century Division

Plus, a brief history lesson on the Caped Crusader

By Neil Miller, Joanna Robinson, and Dave Gonzales
Warner Bros.


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna kick off another Trial Royale! In this multi-week series, they’ll be pitting several on-screen Batmans from over the years against each other to determine the best Batman ever. First up is the 20th century division.

First, they recap the results from the last episode on the greatest opening weekend double feature ever, check in on their 2023 Movie Bet, and explain what inspired this Trial Royale (1:58). Next, Neil gives a brief history lesson on the Caped Crusader and his comic book origin, before walking through a series of pretrial dismissals (25:08). Later, they reveal their picks for the best 20th century Batman, as well as choose a listener submission to add to the final poll (49:17).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Who is the best Batman of the 20th century? You can vote for the winner at http://TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

Who is the best Batman of the 20th century?

view results
  • 41%
    Neil: Michael Keaton
    (5 votes)
  • 25%
    Listener (Anders): Kevin Conroy
    (3 votes)
  • 16%
    Joanna: Val Kilmer
    (2 votes)
  • 16%
    Dave: Adam West
    (2 votes)
12 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Production: Kai Grady and Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

‘Bachelor’ Nation in the Age of Barbenheimer

Juliet and Jodi Walker discuss ‘The Bachelorette’ and what is going on leading up to Hometowns amid the Barbenheimer chaos

By Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker

Heidi Przybyla and the Political Ecosystem of Billionaires

Bakari Sellers is joined by Politico’s Heidi Przybyla to discuss her reporting on Leonard Leo and corporate influence on the Supreme Court

By Bakari Sellers

Beer and Wine on Ice, Identifying Talent and Atlas: New York City With Brian Koppelman

Dave sounds off on putting beer and wine on ice, and telling his friends to take the word "chef" out of their social media handles, plus he’s joined by screenwriter, director, producer, and noted gourmand Brian Koppelman to talk about Brian’s favorite restaurants in New York City

By Dave Chang

Parsing Through Purdue, Tony Bennett Doubles Down, and More Big-Picture CBB Talk With Eamonn Brennan

The Athletic’s Eamonn Brennan joins to talk all things college basketball

By Tate Frazier

‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 10

Amelia, Zack, and Producer Devon debate the best and worst moments of Season 3 and name some MVPs

By Amelia Wedemeyer

The ‘Barbie’ Deep Dive With Greta Gerwig!

The ‘Barbie’ director joins to break down the world-building in the film, the cultural phenomenon this movie created, and so much more!

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more