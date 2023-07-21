 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Real Housewives of New York’ Season 14 Premiere, Puppygate 2.0, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 7

Jodi Walker joins Rachel Lindsay to break down the season premiere of the rebooted show

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker
Bravo


Jodi Walker is back, and so is Real Housewives of New York! She joins Rachel Lindsay this week as both share their first thoughts on the premiere episode (20:00). They talk about the controversial cheese shade and exactly which restaurant the ladies were not thrilled to go to (34:00). Later on, Zack Peter joins with some hot takes on the reboot and the latest recap of Orange County (47:30).

Hosts: Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

There’s Nothing to Do on the Resort

Rosenberg also talks about the Rock and John Cena returning amid actors and writers strikes

By Peter Rosenberg
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics
Play

Trading Joel Embiid, and the Saquon Standoff

Plus, Brian Barrett on the New England Patriots offense, Jason Goff on the Northwestern University hazing scandal, and JJ on the state of running back contracts in the NFL

By Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, and 4 more

Ben McKenzie Has a New Role as a Crypto Skeptic—in Real Life

With the release of his new book, ‘Easy Money,’ the former star of ‘The O.C.,’ ‘Gotham,’ and ‘Southland’ hopes to shed some light on crypto and the often shady characters behind it

By Katie Baker

Why Is the Draymond-Poole Drama Still Going? Plus, What It Was Like to See Wemby In Person.

Austin and Pausha also dive into all the player movement this offseason and take a closer look at Dillon Brooks’s fit with the Houston Rockets

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Astead Herndon on Campaign 2024, Midwest Diners, Podcasting Vs. Writing, and The New York Times

New York Times reporter and podcaster Astead Herndon joins to discuss life on the campaign trail

By Bryan Curtis
Play

Carlee Russell’s Disappearance and Adam Cohen Talks SCOTUS

Plus, Van and Rachel talk Jason Aldean’s song "Try That in a Small Town" and Sexyy Red’s controversy

By Helena Hunt