‘Real Housewives of New York’ Season 14 Premiere, Puppygate 2.0, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 7



Jodi Walker is back, and so is Real Housewives of New York! She joins Rachel Lindsay this week as both share their first thoughts on the premiere episode (20:00). They talk about the controversial cheese shade and exactly which restaurant the ladies were not thrilled to go to (34:00). Later on, Zack Peter joins with some hot takes on the reboot and the latest recap of Orange County (47:30).

Hosts: Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Zack Peter

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify