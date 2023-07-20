 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Greatest Opening Weekend Double Feature Ever

With Barbenheimer upon us, Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate some of the best double features in cinema history

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the greatest opening weekend double feature ever! They start by recapping the results from last episode on the most impressive stunt in cinema history, check in on their 2023 Movie Bet, and then discuss the inspiration for the debate, the simultaneous releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer (1:40). Next, they walk through a series of pretrial awards and dismissals before revealing their picks for the greatest opening weekend double feature ever (65:00). Finally, they read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (86:55).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the greatest opening weekend double feature ever? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced in the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the greatest opening weekend double feature ever?

view results
  • 50%
    Dave: ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ & ‘The Shining’
    (4 votes)
  • 12%
    Joanna: ‘Ghostbusters’ & ‘Gremlins’
    (1 vote)
  • 25%
    Neil: ‘The Dark Knight’ & ‘Mamma Mia!’
    (2 votes)
  • 12%
    Listener (Adam): ‘The Matrix’ & ‘10 Things I Hate About You’
    (1 vote)
8 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Production: Kai Grady and Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

