How Hollywood Drove Its Business Model Off a Cliff

This week, Julia Alexander joins to discuss the ongoing troubles in the entertainment industry, including the strikes, the box office recession, and more

By Derek Thompson
Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images


The trouble brewing in the media and entertainment industry has become one of the most interesting—and truly perplexing—business stories in the world. How does everything seem so bad at the same time? The domestic box office is still in a recession. Pay TV is a nightmare. Streaming is a money pit. And actors and writers are on strike. How did this happen? And could it get worse before it gets better? Today’s guest is Julia Alexander, director of strategy for Parrot Analytics and a writer with Puck News. We discuss a brief history of Hollywood, how we got to this point, how Disney’s plight in particular tells a story of how streaming has roiled this town, how the strikes fit into this picture, and what these companies should do now.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Julia Alexander
Producer: Devon Manze

