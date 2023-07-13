 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Most Impressive Stunt in Cinema History

Plus, ‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One’ spoilers

By Dave Gonzales, Neil Miller, and Joanna Robinson
Carolco Pictures


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the most impressive stunt in cinema history! They start with a spoiler-filled discussion about Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One (5:13). Then, they talk about stunt people and the history of stunts in cinema (33:15). Later, they go through pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (54:13), before finally revealing their picks for the most impressive stunt in cinema history (1:25:16)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:41:27).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the most impressive stunt in cinema history? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the most impressive stunt in cinema history?

  • 14%
    Dave: Mid-air transfer in ‘Cliffhanger’
    (2 votes)
  • 28%
    Joanna: Burj Khalifa climb in ‘Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol’
    (4 votes)
  • 7%
    Neil: Six-story pole jump in ‘Police Story’
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Listener (Craig): Facade fall in ‘Steamboat Bill, Jr.’
    (7 votes)
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

