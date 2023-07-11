The Ringer MMA July Pound-for-Pound Rankings

People talked themselves into believing that Yair Rodríguez had a chance to beat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290. After all, wasn’t Yair in absolute peak form? He punched through Josh Emmett so violently that it looked like a cannon firing through a mattress.

But Volkanovski is a special fighter at 145 pounds, where he operates as the reigning featherweight champion. It offended him that people even gave Yair a chance. It offended him that the UFC had a special commemorative belt made up in the colors of the Mexican flag for Yair’s interim featherweight title, while Volk’s own was the standard gold and black. It offended him that he was offended by those things.

So Volk did what he does best—he went out and put on a clinic against Rodríguez. At no point was he ever in trouble. In fact, it almost seemed like he was playing with his food before an inadvertent clash of heads motivated him to stop screwing around. He caught Yair with a massive left hand shortly after that, delivered a couple of uppercuts to the chin and body, then whaled away on Yair’s turtling posture as the Las Vegas crowd tore up their parlay tickets.

For that, Volk is making a leap in this month’s pound-for-pound rankings all the way to the top spot.

The panel of Chuck Mindenhall, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and producer Troy Farkas—known as 3PAC on The Ringer MMA Show—have ranked both the men’s and women’s P4P best, one through 10.

Our only criterion for these monthly rankings is that a fighter has competed within at least a calendar year of the publication date, or has at least had a fight booked within that window. If a fighter hasn’t competed in a year and books a fight after that time, he or she is once again eligible to be voted back in. In other words, Cris Cyborg—who last fought in April 2022—needs to book a fight to get back in the rankings, while Rose Namajunas—who last fought in May 2022—is eligible for the rankings now that she has a fight booked against Manon Fiorot.

Fighters who retire, like Amanda Nunes, are no longer eligible for the rankings.

Though most of the best fighters are currently in the UFC, these rankings are not UFC exclusive. We take into consideration all the major promotions, from Bellator to ONE Championship to the PFL.

Without further ado, the Ringer MMA P4P Rankings for July.

Men’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings

1A. Alexander Volkanovski

UFC Featherweight Champion

Last month: no. 2A

Volk moves into the top spot this month, and why not? These days, he’s on the move. He attempted to make history when he challenged Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title and—after unifying the featherweight title by starching Rodríguez on Saturday—is already promising to try that again real soon. In the middle of his fight camp for UFC 290, Volk flew from Australia down to Puerto Rico for a promotional appearance with Logan Paul. He rolled up to his fight with Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, just to show that they’re besties. Everybody wants to be associated with the champ, and now the question becomes: What happens next? Volk said he has to have surgery done on his arm, but a fight against Ilia Topuria might be in the cards next.

1B. Jon Jones

UFC Heavyweight Champion

Last month: no. 1

No sooner had news trickled out that Francis Ngannou was close to signing on to fight Tyson Fury in a boxing match than UFC president Dana White appeared and announced a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November. Always keep the attention focused on you, right? Never mind that Stipe is a little long in the tooth. Jones vs. Miocic is a big-time fight, and it can rightly be billed as the GOAT of MMA versus the greatest heavyweight of all time. Perfect for Madison Square Garden.

3. Islam Makhachev

UFC Lightweight Champion

Last month: no. 2B

Well, fiddlesticks. The UFC wants Islam to defend the lightweight title at the annual blowout show in Abu Dhabi in October, and originally, his challenger was going to be rocket ship star Charles Oliveira. But you know what they say about the best-laid plans. Oliveira was in Vegas for UFC 290 and said that he won’t be ready to compete in October as he hoped. So who is next for Islam if “do Bronx” can’t go? Perhaps the winner of Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, which takes place later this month at UFC 291? Or could Volkanovski slide into that slot in what would be a huge rematch? Let’s just say there are many intriguing possibilities.

4. Israel Adesanya

UFC Middleweight Champion

Last month: no. 4

Izzy was cage-side at UFC 290 and took a special interest in the swing bout between middleweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis. The fireworks began when the South African Du Plessis scored a surprising upset over Whittaker, and the UFC brought Izzy into the Octagon to confront his next challenger. Want to talk about bad blood? Izzy was fired up and cut a very personal promo by getting in Du Plessis’s face. This fight promises to get super dark in the lead-up, and it looks like the two will square off at UFC 293 in Sydney on September 10. (As far as the UFC is concerned, getting a heated blood feud for the next middleweight title fight is the best-case scenario.)

5. Leon Edwards

UFC Welterweight Champion

Last month: no. 5

Right now, it looks like Edwards will defend the 170-pound title against Colby Covington either in October or November. With a quiet 12-fight unbeaten streak, which includes his epic knockout of Kamaru Usman to win the title at UFC 278, Edwards is still riding high as the new sheriff of welterweight. Is the polarizing Covington receiving a little of that special UFC favoritism to get the next crack at his title? Of course! It’ll be a troll’s parade come fight night, as Covington’s fan base is rabid.



6. Aljamain Sterling

UFC Bantamweight Champion

Last month: no. 6

The countdown is on to UFC 292 in August, when Sterling will defend the bantamweight title against Sean “Sugar” O’Malley. He may not get the fanfare he deserves, but Aljo has made it his personal mission to de-hype the name brands at 135 pounds. He buzz-sawed through Cory Sandhagen, stole the juice from Petr Yan, sent T.J. Dillashaw off to the golf course and retirement, and then conquered two-division champion Henry Cejudo. If he carries this trend forward and beats the bantamweight darling O’Malley, he might be the most hated man in the UFC.

7. Kamaru Usman

Former UFC Welterweight Champion

Last month: no. 7A

Almost like the forgotten man at welterweight is the former champion, Usman, who was recently poking his finger at Khamzat Chimaev’s chest to start a fight. It doesn’t look like that fight will materialize, which leaves Usman open for business. In the official UFC rankings, Usman is listed as the no. 1 contender at welterweight, yet he doesn’t have a clear path back to a title shot. If Edwards beats Covington later this year, the UFC won’t be in any hurry to give Kamaru another shot there. Plus, Usman has already beaten Colby twice, so a third meeting would be a little bit redundant.

8. Charles Oliveira

Former UFC Lightweight Champion

Last month: no. 7B

Oliveira did his job by scoring a first-round finish against Beneil Dariush back in June to make himself the clear-cut no. 1 contender at lightweight, but now he says he won’t be ready to go on his revenge tour against Makhachev in October. That’s a huge bummer. For one, Oliveira’s star power is at an all-time high. He received Gretzky-level love up in Canada for his last fight, and when they showed him on the big screen at UFC 290 out in Vegas, the roar let out was deafening. A lot can change in the coming months, but right now, Oliveira is reluctantly on the sidelines.

9. Demetrious Johnson

ONE Flyweight Champion

Last month: no. 9

He is the hipster’s choice for best fighter of all time, and realistically, he just might be—his name is scribbled all over the UFC record books like graffiti on 1980s subway trains. Yet Mighty Mouse is slept on by the feted MMA consumer, who loves the bombast of a Conor McGregor and the pageantry of a Jon Jones. In any case, enjoy DJ while we have him, because—after 14 years of fighting professionally and with more consecutive title fights than anybody else—he is flirting with the idea of retirement. His next fight may be his last.

10. Max Holloway

Former UFC Featherweight Champion

Last month: Not ranked

Similar to Whittaker, who had lost to only one man in the last nine years (Adesanya) heading into UFC 290, former champion Holloway has beaten just about everybody at featherweight not named Alexander Volkanovski. He defeated poor Arnold Allen back in April to cut short one of the hottest active win streaks in the UFC, and now he is set to face the legendary Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, where he’ll be installed as a massive favorite. What happens after that? Is he the greatest gatekeeper who ever lived? Or does he move to lightweight, where new adventures await? Only Max knows.

Falling out: Brandon Moreno

Others receiving votes: Dustin Poirier, Alexandre Pantoja, Alex Pereira

Voting Results Troy Farkas Ariel Helwani Petesy Carroll Chuck Mindenhall Troy Farkas Ariel Helwani Petesy Carroll Chuck Mindenhall 1. Jon Jones 1. Alexander Volkanovski 1. Jon Jones 1. Alexander Volkanovski 2. Islam Makhachev 2. Islam Makhachev 2. Alexander Volkanvoski 2. Jon Jones 3. Alexander Volkanovski 3. Jon Jones 3. Islam Makhachev 3. Islam Makhachev 4. Israel Adesanya 4. Leon Edwards 4. Israel Adesanya 4. Israel Adesanya 5. Leon Edwards 5. Israel Adesanya 5. Aljamain Sterling 5. Aljamain Sterling 6. Aljamain Sterling 6. Aljamain Sterling 6. Leon Edwards 6. Leon Edwards 7. Charles Oliveira 7. Demetrious Johnson 7. Charles Oliveira 7. Kamaru Usman 8. Kamaru Usman 8. Kamaru Usman 8. Kamaru Usman 8. Demetrious Johnson 9. Max Holloway 9. Max Holloway 9. Alexandre Pantoja 9. Charles Oliveira 10. Dustin Poirier 10. Charles Oliveira 10. Alex Pereira 10. Max Holloway

Women’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings

1. Zhang Weili

UFC Strawweight Champion

Last month: no. 2

By virtue of Amanda Nunes retiring last month, China’s Zhang Weili inherits the top spot in the women’s P4P rankings. Can she become the face of women’s MMA? Does she have the drawing power of a Ronda Rousey back in the day, or even a Holly Holm, especially in her home country? Time will tell, but a couple of title defenses during her second run as champion could work wonders. Weili will defend her strawweight title against Amanda Lemos in the co-main event at UFC 292 in Boston. After that, a potential fight with Yan Xiaonan might be big business.

2. Alexa Grasso

UFC Flyweight Champion

Last month: no. 3

It’s rare that the UFC puts together a Fight Night with a champion atop the bill, but that’s what’s happening for the rematch between Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. It will take place on Mexican Independence Day, Sept. 16, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Perhaps there will be added pressure for Grasso to hold on to a title for Mexico, especially after Grasso’s training partner Irene Aldana lost her title bid against Amanda Nunes, Brandon Moreno lost his flyweight title to Alexandre Pantoja, and Yair Rodríguez lost his unification bout to Volkanovski. The list of Mexican champions has dwindled to one, and it’s up to Grasso.

3. Valentina Shevchenko

Former UFC Flyweight Champion

Last month: no. 4

Somewhat lost in all the gaga GOAT talk that Shevchenko received was that she very quietly turned 35 years old in March. This is a fighter who has competed for two decades and has dedicated her entire adult life to the pursuit of being the best there is, traveling the world with an obsessive focus. Is it all catching up to her? Grasso didn’t get lucky in the first fight with Valentina—she had some good moments early before getting that fourth-round sub. Shevchenko struggled in her previous title defense against Taila Santos, too, eking out a decision victory. The stakes might not just be for Valentina to get her title back, but to see how much fire is still left in the “Bullet.”

4. Rose Namajunas

Former UFC Strawweight Champion; Current Flyweight Contender

Last month: Not ranked

Namajunas took a little hiatus after losing her 115-pound belt to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 over a year ago, and it’s not totally surprising that she’s coming back to test herself in a different weight class. Rose’s move to flyweight might seem bold to some, especially as her first fight there will be against the tough French contender Manon Fiorot, but there’s always been a higher-minded competitive streak to “Thug Rose.” Reinvention might be just what the doctor ordered. Should she go on to beat Fiorot, here’s guessing the UFC won’t waste a ton of time trying to get Rose into the title picture in her new division.

5. Erin Blanchfield

UFC Flyweight Contender

Last month: no. 6

The 24-year-old Blanchfield’s undefeated UFC run has been transformative, in that she quickly went from prospect to contender to inevitable future champion at warp speed. It looks like that showdown with Taila Santos is finally going to happen in the near future, which could serve as a title eliminator as Grasso-Shevchenko plays out (though Fiorot and Namajunas may have something to say about that). But there’s a reason why Blanchfield’s been dog-eared as the next champion of the division, and we suspect it’s because she blitzes people and turns them into a pulp on the ground. She carries the nickname “Cold Blooded,” and you know what? That’s actually fairly apt.

6. Carla Esparza

Former UFC Strawweight Champion

Last month: no. 5

Esparza will be on an extended break as she gets ready to have her first child. By the time she comes back, perhaps at some point in mid to late 2024, the rankings landscape could look very different. As it stands, with Zhang Weili just beginning her reign as the strawweight champion, Carla wasn’t going to get another shot anytime soon.

7. Julianna Peña

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion

Last month: no. 7

This year has been a huge bummer for Peña, though she’s put on her bravest face through it all. Her potential trilogy fight with Nunes looks like it’s lost forever, therefore the piece of her legacy that she coveted most—you know, to be the one to derail and ruin Amanda Nunes’s career, and therefore siphon all the superlatives in manifesting her own GOAT status—takes a big blow. Not that there aren’t silver linings. Pena is in line to fight for the vacant bantamweight title, and she believes she can make people forget all about Nunes with a big run. (Hey, the fight game was built on dreams, who are we to hate?)

8. Yan Xiaonan

UFC Strawweight Contender

Last month: no. 8

It would’ve been cool to see Xiaonan challenge Weili next in an all-Chinese title extravaganza, but that will have to be tabled in the short term. Xiaonan will keep a close eye on Boston come August, when Weili and Lemos square off for the strawweight title, and she’ll be the one mashing her fist into her palm awaiting the winner. Whatever happens, safe to say this is the best Xiaonan has looked in the UFC, with back-to-back wins against Mackenzie Dern and the ever-tough Jéssica Andrade.

9. Manon Fiorot

UFC Flyweight Contender

Last month: no. 9

Maybe it was worth the wait for Fiorot to return to a hero’s welcome after what will be an 11-month layoff. The woman known as “The Beast” will get to fight in the co-main event of the UFC’s second-ever card in France, which just happens to be Fiorot’s home country. Better yet, she welcomes a high-profile name in Rose Namajunas to the division, and Rose always brings plenty of attention with her. All that’s left for Fiorot is to make the most of her chance in Paris, and she could—and probably should—have an inside track to a title shot.

10. Larissa Pacheco

PFL Featherweight Contender

Last month: no. 10

People scoffed at Pacheco’s chances when she was booked for the third time against the juggernaut judoka Kayla Harrison in the 2022 lightweight tourney. And to be fair, after losing twice to Kayla in particularly uninspiring ways in 2019, who could’ve foreseen the Brazilian showing up for the trilogy fight like a gun-slinging assassin last November? Handing Harrison her first loss in MMA was revelatory (not to mention extra painful for television executives working with the PFL), but it was also a good reminder not to take anything for granted in a sport that deals in chaos.

Pacheco has since followed that up with back-to-back wins against Julia Budd and Amber Leibrock as a featherweight, which makes her current run all that much sweeter.

Others receiving votes: Jéssica Andrade, Amanda Lemos