Americans Think the Economy Is Terrible. The Data Tell Another Story.



By many measures, this is one of the best times to find a job in decades. And by many measures, Americans are locked in a state of extreme glumness about the country. Jordan Weissmann, Washington editor at Semafor, rejoins the show to talk about why the economy is much better than many Americans—and many economic commentators—think, and whether “Bidenomics” can fix what ails us.

Host: Derek Thompson

Guest: Jordan Weissmann

Producer: Devon Manze

