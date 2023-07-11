 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Americans Think the Economy Is Terrible. The Data Tell Another Story.

Jordan Weissmann joins to discuss why the economy is actually in a better state than most Americans and economic commentators think

By Derek Thompson
Markets React To Latest Interest Rate Decision By Federal Reserve Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images


By many measures, this is one of the best times to find a job in decades. And by many measures, Americans are locked in a state of extreme glumness about the country. Jordan Weissmann, Washington editor at Semafor, rejoins the show to talk about why the economy is much better than many Americans—and many economic commentators—think, and whether “Bidenomics” can fix what ails us.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Jordan Weissmann
Producer: Devon Manze

