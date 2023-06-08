 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Fanatics Scandal? Plus, Elly De La Cruz’s Hobby Explosion

The guys also talk ‘The Lord of the Rings’ news and the Druw Jones bounty

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse discuss the Fanatics scandal involving Michael Rubin potentially giving Antoine Griezmann a loaded box (3:09). Then, they talk about Chris Paul and Dalvin Cook leaving their teams and what impact that could have on their hobby value (18:05). They also discuss the recent explosion in value of Elly De La Cruz cards (26:50). Later, they get into some bounty news with the Lord of the Rings set and an update on the Druw Jones bounty (36:39). They wrap up the pod by answering some of your mailbag questions (59:22).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

