A Fanatics Scandal? Plus, Elly De La Cruz’s Hobby Explosion



Mike and Jesse discuss the Fanatics scandal involving Michael Rubin potentially giving Antoine Griezmann a loaded box (3:09). Then, they talk about Chris Paul and Dalvin Cook leaving their teams and what impact that could have on their hobby value (18:05). They also discuss the recent explosion in value of Elly De La Cruz cards (26:50). Later, they get into some bounty news with the Lord of the Rings set and an update on the Druw Jones bounty (36:39). They wrap up the pod by answering some of your mailbag questions (59:22).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts