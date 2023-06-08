 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 3

Amelia and Zack break down the dating rumors between Kylie and Timothée Chalamet and react to the best moments from the show

By Amelia Wedemeyer
This week on You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show, Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter break down Episode 3 of The Kardashians. They begin by diving into romance rumors between Kylie and Timothée Chalamet after pictures surfaced of the two together. Then, they react to moments from the show, from Scott giving Kim dating advice to Kourtney promoting her new product Lemme Fall in Love to North giving her mom, Kim, a new prosthetic makeover. Later, they share their show superlatives, including MVP of the week and Should’ve Left on the Kutting-Room Floor.

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

