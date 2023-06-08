‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 3



This week on You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show, Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter break down Episode 3 of The Kardashians. They begin by diving into romance rumors between Kylie and Timothée Chalamet after pictures surfaced of the two together. Then, they react to moments from the show, from Scott giving Kim dating advice to Kourtney promoting her new product Lemme Fall in Love to North giving her mom, Kim, a new prosthetic makeover. Later, they share their show superlatives, including MVP of the week and Should’ve Left on the Kutting-Room Floor.

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter

Producer: Erika Cervantes

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

