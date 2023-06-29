

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best movie in which humanity makes first contact! They start by discussing the rules for this debate and talking about the movie that inspired the discussion, Asteroid City (4:44). Then, they go through pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (25:26), before finally revealing their picks for the best movie in which humanity makes first contact (49:34)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:12:46).

Poll What is the best movie in which humanity makes first contact? Dave: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’

Joanna: ‘Star Trek: First Contact’

Neil: ‘Contact’

Listener (Imogen): ‘Arrival’ vote view results 16% Dave: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (10 votes)

10% Joanna: ‘Star Trek: First Contact’ (6 votes)

15% Neil: ‘Contact’ (9 votes)

57% Listener (Imogen): ‘Arrival’ (34 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

