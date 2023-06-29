 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Best Movie in Which Humanity Makes First Contact

Inspired by the newly released ‘Asteroid City,’ Dave, Neil, and Joanna choose a winner from among ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ ‘Star Trek: First Contact,’ ‘Contact,’ and ‘Arrival’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Paramount


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best movie in which humanity makes first contact! They start by discussing the rules for this debate and talking about the movie that inspired the discussion, Asteroid City (4:44). Then, they go through pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (25:26), before finally revealing their picks for the best movie in which humanity makes first contact (49:34)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:12:46).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best movie in which humanity makes first contact? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best movie in which humanity makes first contact?

view results
  • 16%
    Dave: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’
    (10 votes)
  • 10%
    Joanna: ‘Star Trek: First Contact’
    (6 votes)
  • 15%
    Neil: ‘Contact’
    (9 votes)
  • 57%
    Listener (Imogen): ‘Arrival’
    (34 votes)
59 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 6 

Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter react to Kim taking over the DMV in full glam and dive back into the ongoing Kourtney-Kim feud

By Amelia Wedemeyer

More on the ‘Bachelorette’ Season 20 Premiere With Rachel and Melanie Platten

Singer Rachel Platten and her sister, Melanie, join to discuss discuss their impressions of Charity Lawson and the men who were highlighted in the first episode

By Juliet Litman

Neighbors, a Change of Heart on Instapot, and Iru With Tunde Wey

Dave and Chris talk to Tunde about Nigerian iru and the interesting numbers that led to the pricing of his new spirit, Since

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Instant Reactions to Domingo German Throwing the 24th Perfect Game in MLB History

JJ returns to recap Domingo German’s perfect game in the New York Yankees’ 11-0 win over the Oakland A’s

By John Jastremski

Forecasting the Future of the NCAA, Paolo Vs. Italy, and Conference Realignment Concerns With Nicole Auerbach

Tate and The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach dive deep into the latest college basketball buzz

By Tate Frazier

Where Are All the NBA’s Superstar Free Agents?

For the fourth summer in a row, the NBA’s free agent class is short on star power. What’s behind this trend, how are teams adjusting, and will it reverse anytime soon?

By Zach Kram