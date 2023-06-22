

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the most iconic MacGuffin in cinema history! They start by talking about what a MacGuffin is and breaking down the Indiana Jones movies and their use of MacGuffins (3:55). Then, they go through pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (27:17) before finally revealing their picks for the most iconic MacGuffin in cinema history (44:14)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (59:19).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the most iconic MacGuffin in cinema history? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the most iconic MacGuffin in cinema history? The Money in ‘Psycho’

The Briefcase in ‘Pulp Fiction’

The Necklace in ‘Titanic’

The Holy Grail in ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ vote view results 11% The Money in ‘Psycho’ (7 votes)

55% The Briefcase in ‘Pulp Fiction’ (35 votes)

15% The Necklace in ‘Titanic’ (10 votes)

17% The Holy Grail in ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ (11 votes) 63 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

