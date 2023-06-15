 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best Movie That Survived Development Hell

This week’s debate is inspired by ‘The Flash’ and its long development history

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Twentieth Century Fox


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best movie that survived development hell! They start by defining “development hell” and talking through the long history of the movie that inspired this debate, The Flash (6:31). Then, they go through pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (37:00) before finally revealing their picks for the best movie that survived development hell (1:14:26)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:32:21).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best movie that survived development hell? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

‌Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

