‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 4

This week on You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show, Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter break down Episode 4 of The Kardashians. They begin by talking about whether Kim’s mysterious new boyfriend, “Fred,” is real or not. Then, they react to moments from the show, from horse girl Kendall showing up at the stables to Kim arguing with her stylist in Italy to Kourtney’s main character syndrome. Later, they share their show superlatives, including MVP of the week and Should’ve Been Left on the Kutting-Room Floor.
Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
