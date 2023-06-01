The Vintage Market With Ken Griffin. Plus, NBA Finals Buys and the Panini Break-In.



Mike and Jesse start the pod by talking about whether there are any cards worth buying for the start of the NBA Finals (7:05). Then, they talk about the Panini break-in and the conspiracy theories surrounding it (19:11). Later, they are joined by Ken Griffin from Card Shop Evansville to talk about the vintage market and do a vintage quiz (30:03). Finally, they answer some of your mailbag questions (53:42).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Ken Griffin

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

