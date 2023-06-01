‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 2 | It Was All a Stream



This week on You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show, Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter dive into the latest episode of The Kardashians. The two react to several show moments, including Kim being a fashion designer and pop star, and Kylie playing pretend as a makeup lab technician in Milan. Later, they share their show superlatives, including MVP of the week and most iconic look.

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

