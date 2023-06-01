 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 2 | It Was All a Stream

Kylie pretends to be a makeup lab technician in Milan

By Amelia Wedemeyer
Hulu


This week on You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show, Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter dive into the latest episode of The Kardashians. The two react to several show moments, including Kim being a fashion designer and pop star, and Kylie playing pretend as a makeup lab technician in Milan. Later, they share their show superlatives, including MVP of the week and most iconic look.

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

How Will the Nuggets and Heat Come Out in Game 1?

What adjustments or new wrinkles could we see from Denver and Miami as they tip off the Finals? Here’s what to watch for from each side.

By Kevin O'Connor

A Semiserious Guide to the 2023 NBA Finals

Himmy Butler. The Sombor Shuffle. Shakira. Room 836. If none of this makes sense to you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of all the Nuggets-Heat story lines, narratives, and inside jokes heading into the Finals.

By Seerat Sohi

The 2023 NBA Finals Entrance Survey

Who is the biggest X factor in Nuggets-Heat? How will Miami guard Nikola Jokic? Our staff answers the most pressing questions about the Finals and makes their series picks.

By The Ringer Staff

NBA Finals Game 1 Best Bets and Preview. Plus, Where Do the Celtics Go From Here?

The East Coast Bias boys recap the Heat’s Game 7 blowout win, then dive deep into the NBA Finals and more

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The National With Jeremy Bolm

This week on ‘Bandsplain,’ frontman, writer, label owner and podcast host Jeremy Bolm joins us to discuss Brooklyn’s own Cincinnati band, the National

By Yasi Salek

Ronda Rousey Critical of WWE’s Women’s Tag Division and AEW Talent Anxious About Brand Split

Ben, Khal, and Brian raise their red Solo cups to the sky to celebrate Montez Ford’s birthday and then talk Ronda Rousey, Justin Credible, and more

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more