 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best Trilogy Capper

Inspired by ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate their picks for the best film that concludes a trilogy

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Paramount Pictures


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best trilogy capper of all time! They start by discussing the movie that inspired this debate: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (6:00). Then, they attempt to define what a trilogy actually is in a world of big franchises and cinematic universes (27:58). After that, they give out some category awards and go through pretrial dismissals (44:38) before finally revealing their picks for the best trilogy capper of all time (55:06)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:19:05).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best trilogy capper of all time? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best trilogy capper of all time?

view results
  • 44%
    Dave: ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’
    (11 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: ‘Return of the Jedi’
    (0 votes)
  • 48%
    Neil: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’
    (12 votes)
  • 8%
    Listener (Aaron): ‘Logan’
    (2 votes)
25 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

The 2023 Summer Blockbuster Confidence Scale

Matt welcomes back The Wrap’s Scott Mendelson to run through each of the most highly anticipated blockbusters of the summer

By Matthew Belloni

The White Stripes With Sean Fennessey

Yasi and Sean describe how the White Stripes broke through from Detroit’s garage scene and rock ’n’ roll tradition to worldwide success

By Yasi Salek and Sean Fennessey

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Game 2 of Lakers-Warriors

Which side are we eyeing as Golden State looks to square the series at home? Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

The Celtics Roll the Sixers in Game 2, and Just Askin’ Questions About the Playoffs 

Justin, Rob, and Wos react to the Celtics’ blowout victory over the Sixers in Game 2

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Celtics Tie the Series at 1, Plus Lakers-Warriors Game 2 Best Bets

The guys react to the Celtics’ win over the 76ers in Game 2 and look ahead to Lakers-Warriors

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 1-3

Juliet and Callie are rewatching all of ‘Love Island’ Season 3! Stay tuned as they discuss each episode and break down how the show has changed over time.

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry