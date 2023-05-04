

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best trilogy capper of all time! They start by discussing the movie that inspired this debate: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (6:00). Then, they attempt to define what a trilogy actually is in a world of big franchises and cinematic universes (27:58). After that, they give out some category awards and go through pretrial dismissals (44:38) before finally revealing their picks for the best trilogy capper of all time (55:06)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:19:05).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best trilogy capper of all time? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best trilogy capper of all time? Dave: ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’

Joanna: ‘Return of the Jedi’

Neil: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’

Listener (Aaron): ‘Logan’ vote view results 44% Dave: ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ (11 votes)

0% Joanna: ‘Return of the Jedi’ (0 votes)

48% Neil: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ (12 votes)

8% Listener (Aaron): ‘Logan’ (2 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

