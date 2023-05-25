 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AJ Styles’s Interesting Response to World Title Criticism. Plus, Cornell Gunter on Solo Sikoa’s Massive Impact

Ben, Khal, and Brian discuss AJ Styles’s response to criticism of the World Title being “secondary,” plus reports of Bianca and the Street Profits turning heel and more

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
Ben, Khal, and Brian are hyped for more than 21 hours of wrestling this week! Then they get into the following headlines: AJ Styles responding to criticism of the World Title being “secondary” (4:10) Reports of Bianca and the Street Profits turning heel (10:37) Nick Kahn saying Raw could be moving off Mondays and adding another hour to Smackdown (20:36) Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a scorching-hot Sting take (00:00). Then, they are joined by Cornell Gunter, who first confronts Ben about their WWE 2K23 matchup and then discusses the incredible evolution of Solo Sikoa (40:40). The WW crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (61:50) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (66:45).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202)-417-8160

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Cornell Gunter
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

