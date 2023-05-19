The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre breaks down some new off-court fits from Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, and Jarred Vanderbilt. In Sneak Peek, Big Wos talks about leaked images for the Anthony Edwards Signature Shoe, Adidas deciding to sell Yeezys again, and the return of the Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” next year.
Filed under:
Yeezys Are Back, Plus Anthony Edwards’s Signature Adidas
Big Wos also talks off-court fits from Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, and Jarred Vanderbilt and the return of the Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue”
Share this story
The Latest
Can the Lakers Come Back From Down 2-0? Plus, What the Celtics Need to Do to Win Game 2, and a Preakness Preview With Michael Joyce.
The East Coast Bias boys recap Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 before looking ahead to Game 3 and giving an update on the PGA Championship
Ground Beef: Sogan Dolma
Dave, Chris, and Rachel Khong try their hand at Haris Jebrini’s sogan dolma, a Bosnian lunch counter favorite of stuffed onions
Coutinho, Cantona and Quick Corners: The Impact of the Champions League Semifinal Second Leg
Chris Ryan also joins to talk about the interesting parallels between football/the Premier League and basketball/the NBA
The Color of Change Controversy and Conservatism at CNN
Van and Rachel also discuss the 1975’s lead singer’s jokes about watching Black humiliation porn
Eastern Conference Finals, NBA Lottery, and More
Plus, Sheil Kapadia and Raheem Palmer discuss Doc Rivers’s firing
‘Succession’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 9
Every Friday, Ringer staffers gather to answer one key question ahead of Sunday’s ‘Succession’ episode. This week’s topic: the aftermath of the election.