Keith Urban’s TikTok, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner’s New Podcast, and Spring Streaming Recommendations

Keith Urban made a TikTok at the Taylor Swift concert and accidentally filmed Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham making out in the process (1:00). Taylor Lautner and his wife—also named Taylor Lautner—are launching a podcast about mental health (17:05). We have some spring streaming recommendations for you, including XO Kitty and Jury Duty (26:36). And what’s going on with the facial smoothing in the trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (39:49)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher