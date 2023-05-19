 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keith Urban’s TikTok, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner’s New Podcast, and Spring Streaming Recommendations

The crew also talk about the weird facial smoothing in the trailer for ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 17, 2023 Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images


Keith Urban made a TikTok at the Taylor Swift concert and accidentally filmed Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham making out in the process (1:00). Taylor Lautner and his wife—also named Taylor Lautner—are launching a podcast about mental health (17:05). We have some spring streaming recommendations for you, including XO Kitty and Jury Duty (26:36). And what’s going on with the facial smoothing in the trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (39:49)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

