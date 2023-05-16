 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jayson Tatum’s Signature Performance to Beat the 76ers, Next Steps for Philly, Lakers-Nuggets Preview, and More

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC are back on a rare day without basketball during these 2023 NBA playoffs. They start off with Jayson Tatum’s incredible signature performance to take out the 76ers (0:56) and what the 76ers might do next after going out in such a sad way (10:00). Then, they move on to the matchup between the Celtics and the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals (25:10), the Lakers routing the Warriors in Game 6 (36:05), the future of the Phoenix Suns after firing Monty Williams (43:00), their NBA Finals predictions (50:30), and the new video of Ja Morant that surfaced (52:48).

