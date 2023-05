‌

Kevin O’Connor brings in Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann to preview the NBA draft lottery. What would be the best situation for Victor Wembanyama? Who is the best consolation prize with the No. 2 pick? They also look at some lottery sleepers and last-minute first-round risers.

‌Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guests: Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Producers: Tucker Tashjian and Richie Bozek

