In today’s episode, Tyson and Riley are joined by Scott Porter, actor, singer, and Survivor mega-fan, to recap Episode 11 of Season 44. They discuss the strategies of Tika 3, the repercussions of the idol play on this episode, and their predictions for the last few episodes of the season.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Guest: Scott Porter

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

