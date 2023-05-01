The Writers’ Strike Deadline Is Here. What Will Happen?



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the looming WGA strike on the day of its negotiation deadline, and how a likely strike will affect the industry. They break down what the writers are fighting for, why this is a terrible time for most studios to negotiate a deal, which studios are best suited to endure a prolonged strike, and whether a strike could actually benefit the industry long term. They close the show by making a prediction on the length of the strike.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify