 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Look at Steph Curry’s Massive Extension With Under Armour

Big Wos also shares his thoughts on the Nike LeBron 4 “Anthracite” and DJ Clark Kent’s Air Force 1 “The List”

By Wosny Lambre

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre shares his thoughts on the Nike LeBron 4 “Anthracite,” slated to come out around the holidays, DJ Clark Kent’s Air Force 1 “The List,” and Steph Curry’s extension with Under Armour. In Cop or Drop, Wos talks about some off-court fits from Kelly Olynyk, Immanuel Quickley and Dani Avdija.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best NBA Bets Every Day Through the Finals

Can Joel Embiid and the 76ers put away the Heat? The new ‘Ringer Gambling Show’ project is offering up its 100 favorite lines from now through the Finals. Your go-to betting guide is here.

By Raheem Palmer

NBA End-of-Season Strategies, Baseball Best Bets, and Masters Thoughts

Plus, Raheem shares tonight’s pick for The Hundred, and the guys choose the most intriguing first-round playoff matchups

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Do We Need a Nintendo Cinematic Universe?

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ does a great job of making you want to play more Mario games (and hopefully forget the 1993 live-action disaster). But does it make a nonmonetary case for a film franchise?

By Ben Lindbergh

How the “Gerrard Slip” Stopped Man Utd and Saved Liverpool

James, Zac Djellab, and Laurence McKenna also discuss the fierce history surrounding Chelsea and Liverpool and where the rivalry originated

By James Lawrence Allcott

England Win the Finalissima and Frank Lampard Returns to Chelsea

Wrighty, Musa, and Flo also discuss how both Chelsea and its (interim) manager might be able to use this period to grow in the future

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more

Eating in the Bathroom, J.Lo’s Canned Cocktails, and Tasting Chips Ahoy Cookies

Juliet and Jacoby also weigh in on a viral Reddit post involving ranch

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby