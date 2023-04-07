The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre shares his thoughts on the Nike LeBron 4 “Anthracite,” slated to come out around the holidays, DJ Clark Kent’s Air Force 1 “The List,” and Steph Curry’s extension with Under Armour. In Cop or Drop, Wos talks about some off-court fits from Kelly Olynyk, Immanuel Quickley and Dani Avdija.
A Look at Steph Curry’s Massive Extension With Under Armour
Big Wos also shares his thoughts on the Nike LeBron 4 “Anthracite” and DJ Clark Kent’s Air Force 1 “The List”
