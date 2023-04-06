 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Topps is Making Basketball Cards

Plus, an NBA market check-in with Chris McGill

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by talking about the baseball card market and the news about Topps making basketball cards (3:40). Then, they are joined by Chris McGill from CardLadder to talk about some card stats and how the NBA playoffs could affect the market (23:11). Later, you’ll hear an interview from the Mint Collective with Jesse Craig from PWCC (52:13), before they wrap up by answering your mailbag questions (1:04:02).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Chris McGill and Jesse Craig
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

NBA Draft Guide Risers and Fallers

KOC and J. Kyle Mann talk Wemby’s biggest weakness and break down the draft lottery standings

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys discuss their visit to the Mushroom Kingdom

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more
Play

‘Thru The Ringer’ Premiere With Tate Frazier, Wosny Lambre, Kevin O’Connor, and Nora Princiotti!

In the first episode of ‘Thru The Ringer,’ host Tate Frazier is joined by a number of Ringer guests to talk the NBA MVP, the NBA playoffs, NFL free agency, and more

By Tate Frazier, Wosny Lambre, and 2 more

Nikki Fried on Florida Politics and Rebuilding the Democratic Brand

Bakari Sellers is joined by chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Nikki Fried, to discuss running for governor in the 2022 election

By Bakari Sellers

Vince Back in Charge, Jay White Is All Elite, and Tony Khan’s Wallet

David and Kaz are joined by Ringer wrestling writer Phil Schneider to cover all things in this post-WrestleMania week

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Mark Cuban’s Comments on Jalen Brunson’s Departure and Late-Season Scheduling Woes

The guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell