Topps is Making Basketball Cards

Mike and Jesse start the pod by talking about the baseball card market and the news about Topps making basketball cards (3:40). Then, they are joined by Chris McGill from CardLadder to talk about some card stats and how the NBA playoffs could affect the market (23:11). Later, you’ll hear an interview from the Mint Collective with Jesse Craig from PWCC (52:13), before they wrap up by answering your mailbag questions (1:04:02).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Chris McGill and Jesse Craig
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts