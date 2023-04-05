 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Strong Is the Case Against Donald Trump?

Norman Eisen, lawyer and House Judiciary Committee cocounsel in Trump’s first impeachment trial, argues that Bragg’s case is strong. Then, ‘Semafor’ political reporter Dave Weigel discusses whether Trump’s indictment will or won’t reshape the election.

By Derek Thompson
Former President Donald Trump Holds A Press Conference At Mar-a-Lago After Being Arraigned In New York Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images


Derek talks to Semafor political reporter Dave Weigel about how the Trump indictment could reshape the election—or turn out to be a big ole nothing burger. But before that, Norman Eisen, a lawyer who served as cocounsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the first impeachment and trial of Donald Trump, argues that Alvin Bragg’s case is much stronger than the conventional wisdom.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guests: Norman Eisen and Dave Weigel
Producer: Devon Manze

