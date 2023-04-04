 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Tournament Wrap-Up, NBA Look-Ahead, and Masters Preview

House also shares his tips for attending the Masters

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
The Masters - Preview Day 2 Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images


This week, the East Coast Bias boys review the NCAA tournament and try to put UConn’s dominance in a historical context (1:00). Then, they shift to the NBA and Raheem gives out tonight’s pick for The Hundred (14:00) before they reveal how they plan to bet the end of the regular season (20:00). Finally, House shares his tips for attending the Masters (34:00) and reveals which golfers he likes this week (40:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

