Medical Avengers Are a Real Thing



Are chefs athletes? Is cooking a sport? These are all questions that Dave and Chris tackle during this episode, which leads to a discussion around whether or not restaurants should release a kitchen staff injury report for consumers akin to an athlete injury report. Later, Dr. Sarah Burgdorf joins the conversation to discuss all things infectious diseases due to Dave’s two-time bout with shingles. They also discover that UCSD is not a party school, and that assisted living might be better than it sounds.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Dr. Sarah Burgdorf

Producers: Cory McConnell, Victoria Valencia, Tucker Tashjian, and Gabi Marler

