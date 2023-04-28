 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Star Athlete Restaurant Collaboration, a Domino’s Delivery Debacle, and Tasting Tuna Lasagne in Málaga

And later, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Lasagna Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images


It’s time for stop no. 3 on our Spanish spring break. Juliet and Jacoby travel to mainland Spain and the coastal city of Málaga. The birthplace of Pablo Picasso and home to beautiful beaches, the lively city of Málaga is perfect for the food-loving traveler. This week, they discuss California potentially banning certain chemicals found in common foods, marvel at ancient cultures making wine, and debate the merits of olive oil. This week’s Taste Test is tuna lasagne from the restaurant Los Patios de Beatas in Málaga. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

