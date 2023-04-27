‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10, Episode 12. Plus, ‘Summer House’ Season 7, Episode 11.

Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker recap an explosive episode of Vanderpump Rules that will leave viewers at a loss for words (0:00). They discuss the messy drink toss from James Kennedy (38:00), Lala Kent’s razor-sharp comments to Tom Schwartz (45:55), and Raquel confronting Katie at James’s outrageous beach day (50:27). Later on, they touch on Summer House and the Danielle of it all (57:20).
Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify