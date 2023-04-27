 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10, Episode 12. Plus, ‘Summer House’ Season 7, Episode 11.

This week, Chelsea and Jodi dive into an episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ that viewers will never forget

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker
Bravo


Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker recap an explosive episode of Vanderpump Rules that will leave viewers at a loss for words (0:00). They discuss the messy drink toss from James Kennedy (38:00), Lala Kent’s razor-sharp comments to Tom Schwartz (45:55), and Raquel confronting Katie at James’s outrageous beach day (50:27). Later on, they touch on Summer House and the Danielle of it all (57:20).

Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

