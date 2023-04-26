 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Survivor’ Season 44, Episode 9

Tyson and Riley chat about this episode’s dramatic tribal council, the rice challenge, and more

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
CBS


In today’s episode, Tyson and Riley are back to recap the ninth episode from Season 44 of Survivor. First, they are joined by Drea Wheeler from Season 42 to talk about what she enjoys about this season, the rice challenge, and the strategies that she found interesting from the current contestants. Then, Tyson and Riley finish the recap and chat about this episode’s dramatic tribal council.‌

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Drea Wheeler
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

