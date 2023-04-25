Fixing the First Round and Tate’s Five Weekend Takeaways

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the narrative that Round 1 of the playoffs has been a dud and to give an easy and effective fix to make Round 1 fun again (4:38). They also run through Tate’s big takeaways from the NBA weekend, including Steph Curry’s almost-disastrous technical foul, who the no. 1 option is on the Suns, the Knicks’ new playoff ceiling, and more (13:50). Then, they dust off the Billy Preston Mystery and discuss some of Billy Preston’s recent comments regarding his time at Kansas before hitting some shout-outs and closeouts (1:00:25).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
