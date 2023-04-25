 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fixing the First Round and Tate’s Five Weekend Takeaways

Plus, the Billy Preston Mystery update with J. Kyle Mann

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the narrative that Round 1 of the playoffs has been a dud and to give an easy and effective fix to make Round 1 fun again (4:38). They also run through Tate’s big takeaways from the NBA weekend, including Steph Curry’s almost-disastrous technical foul, who the no. 1 option is on the Suns, the Knicks’ new playoff ceiling, and more (13:50). Then, they dust off the Billy Preston Mystery and discuss some of Billy Preston’s recent comments regarding his time at Kansas before hitting some shout-outs and closeouts (1:00:25).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

Life After Paradise With Sierra Jackson

Juliet and Sierra talk moving to the West Coast, work life, and go-to facial products

By Juliet Litman

‘Sudden Death’ With Bill Simmons and Kyle Brandt

Bill and Kyle revisit the 1995 Jean-Claude Van Damme action thriller

By Bill Simmons and Kyle Brandt

The Heat Didn’t Need a Miracle to Come Back in Game 4. They Had Jimmy Butler.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was back in the lineup for the Bucks, but it didn’t matter. Playoff Jimmy dropped 56 spectacular points and put the Heat a game away from upsetting the title favorites in the first round.

By Zach Kram

The Full Eagles Seven-Round Mock Draft

Sheil and Ben predict how Philadelphia will fare on Thursday

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Play

‘Slow News Day’ on the Aaron Rodgers Trade

Plus, Travis Kelce on Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid stories, podcasting, and more

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

Aaron Rodgers Gives Jets Fans a Reason to Dream—and the Team a Legitimate Chance

The long-awaited trade has reportedly happened, wiping the slate clean for both the Packers and the Jets, and giving New York more hope than it’s had in over a decade

By Kevin Clark