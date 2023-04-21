The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre discusses the restocking of the Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” the return of the Galaxy Foamposites, and the new Nike Giannis Immortality 3. Big Wos also breaks down some new off-court fits from Jayson Tatum, Quentin Grimes, and Russell Westbrook.
Filed under:
The Galaxy Foamposites Are Back, Plus Giannis’s New Shoe
The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre discusses the restocking of the Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” the return of the Galaxy Foamposites, and the new Nike Giannis Immortality 3. Big Wos also breaks down some new off-court fits from Jayson Tatum, Quentin Grimes, and Russell Westbrook.
Share this story
The Latest
Don’t Be Surprised When Will Levis Becomes an NFL Veteran
Solak explains why he thinks Levis could be an NFL starter for years to come
‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 5 Precap
Chris and Wos also discuss the day-by-day time layout of the season, their favorite scenes from Episode 4, and the ‘Succession’-like scandals currently surrounding Fox News and Rupert Murdoch
Rags to Matt Ritchie: The Truth Behind Newcastle’s Past and Future
James Allcott sits down with broadcaster and Newcastle fan Emil Franchi to dive deep into the ins and outs of the Newcastle takeover
The Cold-Blooded XI
Wrighty, Musa, and Ryan also argue their case for what makes their picks so cold-blooded and why they should be included
The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 8 Deep Dive
Plus, Ben Lindbergh joins the show to give out some reading recommendations ahead of ‘Ahsoka’
Fox V. Dominion, and Lee Merritt on Representing the Family of Ralph Yarl
Plus, updates on the Jonathan Majors situation