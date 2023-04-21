 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Galaxy Foamposites Are Back, Plus Giannis’s New Shoe

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre discusses the restocking of the Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” the return of the Galaxy Foamposites, and the new Nike Giannis Immortality 3. Big Wos also breaks down some new off-court fits from Jayson Tatum, Quentin Grimes, and Russell Westbrook.

By Wosny Lambre

