Leonardo DiCaprio’s Coachella Experience and Hailey Bieber’s New Cooking Show

Plus, Kate, Amelia, and Liz discuss Rachel McAdams’s movie roles

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
World Premiere Of Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images


Leonardo DiCaprio was photographed hanging out with Irina Shayk at Coachella, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were photographed kissing (1:00). Hailey Bieber debuted a new cooking show this week that looks very similar to the one Selena Gomez has (15:54). In honor of the Disney Channel’s 40th anniversary, we’re ranking its best original movies (25:32). And should Rachel McAdams have been in Iron Man (42:46)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

