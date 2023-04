Mike and Jesse discuss 2023 Bowman Baseball ahead of next week’s release (3:04). Then, they are joined by Tyler Tarver to talk about how the card market is changing and talk a little NBA playoffs (24:47). Later, they discuss the hype around Disney Lorcana (47:10), and they answer your mailbag questions (1:05:56).‌

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Tyler Tarver

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts