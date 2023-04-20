Trial Royale: The Nicolas Cage Match. Final Round.



It’s the final round of the Cage Match! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna finish up their Nic Cage Trial Royale. But first, they discuss the inspiration for this month of Cage, Renfield (6:24). Then they give out “Cagie” Awards (35:13) before going through some final pretrial dismissals (49:40). Later, they discuss the movies that made it to the final round and reveal which one they’ll be voting for (1:00:50).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best Nic Cage movie? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best Nic Cage movie? ‘National Treasure’

‘Face/Off’

‘Raising Arizona’

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ vote view results 14% ‘National Treasure’ (2 votes)

57% ‘Face/Off’ (8 votes)

21% ‘Raising Arizona’ (3 votes)

7% ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ (1 vote) 14 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

