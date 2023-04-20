 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trial Royale: The Nicolas Cage Match. Final Round.

The final round has arrived! Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate their picks and discuss ‘Renfield,’ the inspiration for this Cage-filled month. Cast your vote here!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
It’s the final round of the Cage Match! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna finish up their Nic Cage Trial Royale. But first, they discuss the inspiration for this month of Cage, Renfield (6:24). Then they give out “Cagie” Awards (35:13) before going through some final pretrial dismissals (49:40). Later, they discuss the movies that made it to the final round and reveal which one they’ll be voting for (1:00:50).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best Nic Cage movie? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best Nic Cage movie?

view results
  • 14%
    ‘National Treasure’
    (2 votes)
  • 57%
    ‘Face/Off’
    (8 votes)
  • 21%
    ‘Raising Arizona’
    (3 votes)
  • 7%
    ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’
    (1 vote)
14 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

