 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Inside Rupert Murdoch’s Succession Drama

Matt also has a prediction about ‘Renfield’

By Matthew Belloni
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Matt is joined by Vanity Fair special correspondent Gabriel Sherman to discuss his latest story on Rupert Murdoch, where this empire stands now, and how this Succession-like story will end. The past year has been tumultuous within Fox News and the family of the 92-year-old conservative media mogul. Matt and Gabriel discuss the complicated succession plan, the family’s obsession with Succession, Rupert’s recent divorce from Jerry Hall, a broken engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, and the state of Rupert’s health. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the opening weekend for Universal’s Renfield.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, ‘What I’m Hearing ...,’ click this link.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Gabriel Sherman
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Sting’s Role in AEW Vs. WWE, Middle Riddle’s Return, and Troy’s a Real Heel

Plus mailbag questions on Tim White and King Kong Bundy breaking kayfabe

By Peter Rosenberg

Sandoval Speaks and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 10

Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry break down Tom Sandoval’s interview with Howie Mandel

By Rachel Lindsay

The Latest on the Commanders Sale and How to Improve the NFC’s Playoff Teams

Nora and Steven return to discuss Josh Harris’s bid to buy the Commanders

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Friday’s NBA Play-in Games

The NBA play-in tournament wraps up with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat facing off in the East, and the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans clashing in the West. Check out the Ringer Gambling Show’s new betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

NBA Round 1 Predictions and Play-in Best Bets With Bill Simmons

Plus, Raheem reveals tonight’s pick for The Hundred

By Bill Simmons, John Jastremski, and 2 more

What Went Wrong Vs. the Lakers, Play-in Part 2 Vs. the Thunder, and the Kuzma-Dinwiddie Drama

Plus, Austin sets straight his thoughts on the Bronny James NIL valuation

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi