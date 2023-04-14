Inside Rupert Murdoch’s Succession Drama

Matt is joined by Vanity Fair special correspondent Gabriel Sherman to discuss his latest story on Rupert Murdoch, where this empire stands now, and how this Succession-like story will end. The past year has been tumultuous within Fox News and the family of the 92-year-old conservative media mogul. Matt and Gabriel discuss the complicated succession plan, the family’s obsession with Succession, Rupert’s recent divorce from Jerry Hall, a broken engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, and the state of Rupert’s health. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the opening weekend for Universal’s Renfield.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, ‘What I’m Hearing ...,’ click this link.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Gabriel Sherman

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo