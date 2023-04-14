 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Taylor Swift’s Breakup, Millie Bobby Brown’s Engagement, and Jacob Elordi’s Bare Feet

Liz, Kate, and Amelia also discuss the rumor that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are dating

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-STREAMING Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images


It’s been almost a week since news broke that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had broken up, and there have been many theories about why in the time since (1:00). Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, and Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are rumored to be dating (27:28). Kim Kardashian will be starring in the next season of American Horror Story (34:59). And does Jacob Elordi own shoes (43:31)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Tea Time

The Latest

A Regular, Black Conversation About Guns With Jason “Jah” Lee

Van and Rachel also discuss Tennessee representative Justin Pearson’s return to the state legislature and Tucker Carlson’s take on Justin Pearson’s voice

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 4 Precap

Chris and Wos compare Brian Cox’s riveting portrayal of Logan Roy to other iconic TV leads

By Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre

A Man’s Mummy Girlfriend, Cooking With Alcohol, and Tasting Pavlova From Classified in Newark Airport

It’s spring break, and Juliet and Jacoby are trading in the studio for a beach. Over the next several weeks, tune in for special episodes from their trip to Spain!

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Movie Swap: ‘Casablanca’ vs. ‘The In-Laws’ vs. ‘Spy Kids’

Sean and Amanda pitch a pair of beloved spy classics, while Bobby shares with them the millennial family romp ‘Spy Kids’

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

The 2023 NBA Playoffs Entrance Survey

Which first-round series will be most exciting to watch? What’s our hottest playoff take? And who will ultimately win the Finals? The Ringer NBA team dishes its predictions and more as the postseason tips off.

By The Ringer Staff

The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 7 Deep Dive

Ben Lindbergh joins the show to discuss the Shadow Council, what the remnants of the Empire are doing in the Galaxy, and who the titular "spies" might be in this episode

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more