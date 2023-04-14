Taylor Swift’s Breakup, Millie Bobby Brown’s Engagement, and Jacob Elordi’s Bare Feet

It’s been almost a week since news broke that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had broken up, and there have been many theories about why in the time since (1:00). Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, and Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are rumored to be dating (27:28). Kim Kardashian will be starring in the next season of American Horror Story (34:59). And does Jacob Elordi own shoes (43:31)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
