A Man’s Mummy Girlfriend, Cooking With Alcohol, and Tasting Pavlova From Classified in Newark Airport



It’s spring break, and Juliet and Jacoby are trading in the studio for a beach. Over the next several weeks, tune in for special episodes from their trip to Spain! Stop no. 1 is Classified, the invite-only restaurant in Newark Airport, as they prepare to start their journey. Join them as they debate whether peanut butter is a liquid, discuss a local food heist, and break down Chris Martin’s diet. For this week’s Taste Test, they try pavlova from the Classified menu, and they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and hearing a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify