Trial Royale: The Nicolas Cage Match. Round 2—Caged Division.



The Cage Match continues! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna continue their Nic Cage Trial Royale with the Caged division. But first, they have an update on their big movie bet in the wake of the box office success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7:42). Then, they warm back up for the Cage discussion with a Nic Cage trivia game (17:37). Later, they go through some more pretrial dismissals (34:41) before discussing each of the four movies in the Caged division of the bracket (47:34).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best movie in the Caged division? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best Nicolas Cage movie in the Caged division? ‘Adaptation’

‘Moonstruck’

‘Raising Arizona’

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ vote view results 12% ‘Adaptation’ (5 votes)

7% ‘Moonstruck’ (3 votes)

56% ‘Raising Arizona’ (22 votes)

23% ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ (9 votes) 39 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

