The Latest on Scandoval, Plus the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Reunion Part 1

Chelsea, Jodi, and Zack cover the latest in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cheating scandal, diving into Scheana and Raquel, restraining orders, and revenge porn

By Chelsea Stark and Jodi Walker
Kyle Chan Designs Celebrates Boutique Opening Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images


The Bravo news is off the charts! Chelsea Stark-Jones, Jodi Walker, and Zack Peter are here to break down and dive into all things Scandoval (0:00). They answer the big questions: did Scheana punch Raquel (3:38), the restraining order of it all (9:10), the claims of revenge porn (12:00), and more. Then, Chelsea and Zack recap the incredibly loud and unclear Real Housewives of Miami reunion (50:00).

Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Jodi Walker, and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

