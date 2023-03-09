The Latest on Scandoval, Plus the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Reunion Part 1

The Bravo news is off the charts! Chelsea Stark-Jones, Jodi Walker, and Zack Peter are here to break down and dive into all things Scandoval (0:00). They answer the big questions: did Scheana punch Raquel (3:38), the restraining order of it all (9:10), the claims of revenge porn (12:00), and more. Then, Chelsea and Zack recap the incredibly loud and unclear Real Housewives of Miami reunion (50:00).
Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Jodi Walker, and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
