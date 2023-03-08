The Mock Draft Oscars and Lamar Jackson’s Cold War



Today, the guys open by breaking down all the franchise-tag news, including the Lamar Jackson–Baltimore Ravens situation, the New York Giants’ negotiations with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, and everything in between (1:38). Next, inspired by the upcoming Academy Awards, they go through DK’s updated mock draft on The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide—Oscars style! (29:29). Finally, they close with a handful of emails and America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (45:45).

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

