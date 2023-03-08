 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mock Draft Oscars and Lamar Jackson’s Cold War

The guys also cover the New York Giants’ negotiations with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images


Today, the guys open by breaking down all the franchise-tag news, including the Lamar Jackson–Baltimore Ravens situation, the New York Giants’ negotiations with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, and everything in between (1:38). Next, inspired by the upcoming Academy Awards, they go through DK’s updated mock draft on The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide—Oscars style! (29:29). Finally, they close with a handful of emails and America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (45:45).

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

