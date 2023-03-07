 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How the Media Failed Its COVID Test: The Truth Behind the Lab Leak and Masking Debates

Derek Thompson welcomes Dan Engber and Jason Abaluck to the podcast to discuss some of the more contentious debates of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Derek Thompson
Today’s episode is a long one: It’s about the debate over media coverage of COVID. Three years after the fateful March of 2020, when it feels like the world shut down for COVID, we are revisiting two of the most contentious debates in this space. No. 1: the lab leak hypothesis, which is the debate over the possibility that COVID originated at a laboratory in China and not, as the official story went, at a wet market in Wuhan. And no. 2: the mask debate. And why a seemingly simple question—do masks work—is so hard to answer. Today’s guests are Dan Engber, a science writer and editor at The Atlantic who has chronicled the ups and downs of the media’s relationship to the lab leak. And Jason Abaluck, a Yale economist who has conducted masking research in Bangladesh.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guests: Dan Engber and Jason Abaluck
Producer: Devon Manze

