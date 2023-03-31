 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Season Trailers, ‘New Jersey’ Episode 8, and ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episode 4

Plus, Rachel and Chelsea Stark-Jones discuss the Bravo news of the week

By Rachel Lindsay and Chelsea Stark-Jones
On today’s Morally Corrupt, Rachel Lindsay begins the show with Chelsea Stark-Jones as they discuss the Bravo news of the week (01:37) before recapping Season 13, Episode 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (19:51). Then, Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to give their thoughts on the latest episode of Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (36:23).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker
Producer: Devon Manze
Additional Production: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

