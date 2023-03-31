 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eight Burning Questions About the Donald Trump Indictment

Donald Trump has been indicted. But what do we actually know about the case against him? What will the charges be? Derek answers your burning questions to the best of his ability.

By Derek Thompson
Donald Trump Holds First Rally Of 2024 Presidential Campaign Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images


Donald Trump has been indicted. But what do we actually know about the case against him? What will the charges be? Is there any legal precedent for the prosecution? What happens when he’s arrested? Could he run for office from prison? How does this change the Republican presidential race? What about all those other investigations proceeding against Trump, in Georgia and D.C.? Is this indictment good for Donald Trump’s presidential hopes in an underrated way or the beginning of a bigger downfall? Derek answers your burning questions to the best of his ability.

In the following excerpt, Derek discusses why the indictment of Donald Trump feels surreal.

Derek Thompson: For the first time in American history, a former president has been indicted on criminal charges. His name is Donald Trump. This is a historic and fairly surreal moment. Trump has, of course, for years, Houdinied the American legal system so many times you could be forgiven for saying, of his current legal troubles, “This is just another boy who cried indictment,” right? The morbid joke of the last seven, eight years has been that every few months the left will get incredibly excited about some new possible criminal charge and say, “Aha. I’d love to see Donald Trump slip out of this one,” only for Donald Trump to very much get out of that one.

This is a man who has been under criminal investigation somewhat routinely since the 1970s. Since the 1970s. That is half a century of Charlie Brown lining up over the legal football just to have Lucy yank it away over and over and over again. So what I wanted to do here was to break down the way that I’m thinking about this indictment, its implications, and the next step. I want to ask and do my best to answer eight burning questions about this historic and frankly surreal indictment.

Host: Derek Thompson
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

Play

Devin Booker’s Signature Shoe With Nike Is Coming Soon

Wosny Lambre breaks down some off-court fits from Kendrick Nunn, Jaylen Brown, and Royce O’Neale. He also discusses the new Nike Mid "Panda" Dunks and Devin Booker getting his own shoe with Nike next year.

By Wosny Lambre

The ESTablishment: How Bianca Belair’s Wins and Losses Define Her Greatness

Belair, who has held the Raw Women’s title for over a year, has accumulated a beautiful stack of pro wrestling accomplishments during her six-year career in WWE. Here’s how she did it—and what she’s learned along the way.

By Cameron Hawkins

Remembering Rocky, Top Five Goal Genres, Arsenal Beat Bayern and Looking Ahead to the Premier League

Ian remembers his friend David Rocastle before getting into Frida Maanum’s brilliant goal in Arsenal’s win over Bayern, the Women’s Champions League and the pivotal final stretch for the Premier League

By Ian Wright and Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Florida Atlantic Was Built for This—Whether the Rest of the NCAA Knew It or Not

The Owls’ Final Four run may seem surprising if you look at their gym, or their seeding, or their history. But this team—and a number of "Cinderellas" before them—has shown that sometimes, cohesion is more important than strength of schedule.

By Rodger Sherman

‘WrestleMania’ Night 2 Predictions

David and Kaz are joined by Stat Guy Greg, Ben Cruz, Brian H. Waters, and Jonathan Kermah to give their predictions for Night 2 on the Grandest Stage of Them All

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 4 more

CR7: Football’s Wrecking Ball | The Cristiano Ronaldo Effect

James and Joe Thomlinson discuss the move to Arsenal that never was, how CR7’s move to Real Madrid harmed Karim Benzema, and what Ronaldo’s legacy looks like now

By James Lawrence Allcott