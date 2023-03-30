

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best on-screen moment featuring dungeons and/or dragons! They start by discussing the movie that inspired this debate: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (8:41). Then, after struggling to define what a dungeon is (21:41), they give out some category awards and go through pretrial dismissals (32:04). After that, they finally reveal their picks for the best on-screen moment featuring dungeons and/or dragons (51:27)! And finally, they read some listener submissions and choose one (or maybe two) to add to the final poll (1:06:10).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best on-screen moment featuring dungeons and/or dragons? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best on-screen moment featuring dungeons and/or dragons? Neil: Elliot’s escape, ‘Pete’s Dragon’

Joanna: Oberyn Black Cells, ‘Game of Thrones’

Listener (Brittany): Dragon Dance, ‘Avatar’

Listener (Pat): Mines of Moria, ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ vote view results 21% Neil: Elliot’s escape, ‘Pete’s Dragon’ (191 votes)

23% Joanna: Oberyn Black Cells, ‘Game of Thrones’ (212 votes)

40% Listener (Brittany): Dragon Dance, ‘Avatar’ (369 votes)

14% Listener (Pat): Mines of Moria, ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ (136 votes) 908 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

