The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre discusses the Adidas 2023 basketball footwear preview and the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” slated to be released on March 17. In Cop or Drop, Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Tyrese Haliburton, Dillon Brooks, and Kyle Kuzma.
Adidas 2023 Sneaker Preview and Dillon Brooks's Wild Outfit
Big Wos also covers the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" drop and some off-court fits from Tyrese Haliburton and Kyle Kuzma
