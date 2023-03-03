 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adidas 2023 Sneaker Preview and Dillon Brooks’s Wild Outfit

Big Wos also covers the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” drop and some off-court fits from Tyrese Haliburton and Kyle Kuzma

By Wosny Lambre

The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre discusses the Adidas 2023 basketball footwear preview and the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” slated to be released on March 17. In Cop or Drop, Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Tyrese Haliburton, Dillon Brooks, and Kyle Kuzma.

