A Crucial Moment for LIV Golfers and Dell Match Play Takeaways With Brendan Porath

House and Hubbard are joined by Brendan Porath, cohost of the Shotgun Start podcast, to recap everything from the WGC-Dell Match Play (02:40). They also discuss how crucial it is for the LIV golfers to perform well at the Masters and talk about Porath’s favorite pick at Augusta (19:22). After, House and Hubbard offer their favorite picks for the Valero Texas Open (43:51).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Brendan Porath
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS