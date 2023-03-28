 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Crucial Moment for LIV Golfers and Dell Match Play Takeaways With Brendan Porath

The guys also discuss their picks for the Masters Tournament and the Valero Texas Open

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Sony Open in Hawaii - Round Two Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images


House and Hubbard are joined by Brendan Porath, cohost of the Shotgun Start podcast, to recap everything from the WGC-Dell Match Play (02:40). They also discuss how crucial it is for the LIV golfers to perform well at the Masters and talk about Porath’s favorite pick at Augusta (19:22). After, House and Hubbard offer their favorite picks for the Valero Texas Open (43:51).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Brendan Porath
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

