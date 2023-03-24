 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reba McEntire’s Restaurant, White Claw Vodka, and Tasting Bluebird Hardwater Vodka

Plus, they discuss Romy Mars’s TikTok, King Charles’s diet, and more!

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss scalpers buying up restaurant reservations and reselling them, react to Romy Mars’s TikTok, and examine King Charles’s diet. For this week’s taste test, they try Bluebird Hardwater Vodka, and they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and hearing a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

