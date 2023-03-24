Reba McEntire’s Restaurant, White Claw Vodka, and Tasting Bluebird Hardwater Vodka



This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss scalpers buying up restaurant reservations and reselling them, react to Romy Mars’s TikTok, and examine King Charles’s diet. For this week’s taste test, they try Bluebird Hardwater Vodka, and they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and hearing a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

