 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tim Urban on Thinking Deeply About Human History and the Meaning of Life

Derek talks to Tim Urban—who takes not the 30,000-foot view on life, but the 300,000-foot view of life, history, and human nature—about the meaning of life

By Derek Thompson
Nervous system, Brain, Aphasia, damaged brain areas, drawing Photo By DEA PICTURE LIBRARY/De Agostini via Getty Images


Sometimes on this show, we talk about the news. This episode is about the diametric opposite of the news. It’s about thinking deeply about human history and trying to appreciate the awesome length of time and the finitude of our lives. It’s an interview with Tim Urban, a blogger at the mind-expanding site Wait But Why, and the author of a new book What’s Our Problem: A Self-Help Book for Societies. If you don’t know Tim and his work, I would sum up his thing this way: Tim is a kind of alien. He has an incredible talent for seeing our world as if from the perspective of a goofy but smart extraterrestrial, who takes not the 30,000-foot view on life, but the 300,000-foot view of life, and history, and human nature. In this show, we talk about … you know what. I’m not even going to try to sum up the hour. Just enjoy.

If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at PlainEnglish@Spotify.com. You can find us on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@plainenglish_

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Tim Urban
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Privacy in the Age of Social Media

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay also discuss TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s appearance before lawmakers as his company faces a potential ban in the U.S

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Reporter LeBron, Mark Cuban’s Gripe, and a League Standings Check

Verno and KOC also discuss Ja Morant’s return in the Grizzlies’ win over the Rockets on Wednesday night

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Kingdom Come: Booker T’s Influence Will Be on Full Display During WrestleMania Weekend

With almost 40 years in the sport, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T brings a lot of experience to the table. Lucky for tomorrow’s superstars, Booker is eager to teach.

By Cameron Hawkins

The Keanu Reeves Hall of Fame and ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Sean and Amanda are joined by the film’s director, Chad Stahelski, to break down all things ‘JW4’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Reba McEntire’s Restaurant, White Claw Vodka, and Tasting Bluebird Hardwater Vodka

Plus, they discuss Romy Mars’s TikTok, King Charles’s diet, and more!

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

The ‘Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites, Sofia Coppola’s Daughter, and Liam Payne’s Jawline | Tea Time

Plus, Kate, Amelia, and Kaya dive into ‘The Bachelorette’ on this week’s Cringe Mode

By Kate Halliwell, Amelia Wedemeyer, and 1 more